Kavitha vows to step up fight for women’s quota

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Kavitha conducted a day's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi attended by various party leaders, including CPI(M) senior leader Sitaram Yechuri, NCP, National Conference and others.

Addressing the participants in the fast, she took a jibe at the BJP for not coming forward to support the growing demand for women reservation in the law-making institutions. She questioned the BJP leaders for not taking up the issue even though the party enjoyed adequate majority in both Houses to get the Bill approved.

"If BJP comes forward, all the other parties will toe the same line on the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament", the BRS leader said, recalling that that the Bill was pending since decades but no ruling party is committed to bring in a legislation for empowering women politically.

State ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawathi Rathod, MPs Ravichandra, K Venkatesham, among others, participated in the fast.