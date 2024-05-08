Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till May 20 and will be filing a bail petition in the High Court. Kavitha was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court after her judicial custody ended on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate officials informed the Court that they would be filing a chargesheet on Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case in a week’s time.

The trial court judge, Justice Kaveri Baweja, who heard the arguments, extended the judicial custody until May 20. Advocate Nitish Rana, who is arguing on behalf of Kavitha, urged the court to provide ten books to Kavitha. The advocate also requested that the court allow Kavitha to meet her family members in court for about 15 minutes and let her eat the food brought by him. The advocate alleged that Kavitha was provided stale food after the check by 10 to 15 security staff in the jail. He urged the court to allow food after checks by the doctor and the jail official.

The judge questioned why the attorney was seeking authorisation when it had already been stated that home meals would not be supplied. The judge stated that the court will consider the request for home food after consulting with the jail’s superintendent.

Later, talking to the media, Kavitha said, “People like Prajwal Revanna were let off and arrested leaders like me. This is an injustice. Everyone should take note of this.”

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha will be filing a bail petition in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the trial court’s decision. The advocates on behalf of Kavitha have been pointing towards Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which has a provision for bail for a woman.