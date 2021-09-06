KCR adopting double standards: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Vikarabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that he postponed Huzurabad by-election on the pretext of Covid, but reopened educational institutions risking students' lives.

Bandi Sanjay garlanded the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Mandapalli camp office on Sunday, on Teacher's Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that CM KCR had postponed Huzurabad by-election in fear of losing the election. He alleged that corporate schools collected lakhs of rupees from each student and paid commissions to TRS leaders. Sanjay said that he learnt to think about the country and dharma because of his father, who was a teacher and had reached this level by regularly attending RSS branch meetings. There should be one school per kilometer in the State, but in KCR regime, there is a wine shop and a bar per kilometer, he criticised. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 18 hours, KCR will sleep for 18 hours, he ridiculed.

OBC Morcha national president Laxman, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, former Minister Chandrasekhar, Dr Manohar Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, former MP Ramesh Rathore, Lankala Deepak Reddy and spokesperson Rakesh Reddy were present on the occasion.