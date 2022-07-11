KCR afraid of BJP's popularity

Hyderabad: Flaying the allegations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash said KCR is desperate after sensing that BJP graph was continuing rising in the State.

"Over two hours' press conference at Pragathi Bhavan it shows that how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is desperate and worried about his and his party's future. KCR, after successful public meeting of Prime Minister Modi and gauging public mood, was making baseless and unprovoked frontal attacks on BJP government at the Centre to cover up his government failures", Subhash said. He also alleged that KCR was indulging in leveling charges against Prime Minister Modi purely on political reason after realising that people of the State have determined to dethrone "corrupt and family rule" of TRS government. "People are fed up with this government and looking towards BJP for an alternative", he asserted.

Subhash said once revenue surplus Telangana State turned a debt-ridden State due to wrong policies of KCR, who himself claims as a good administrator. He said the State financial position is such that the government employees have been agitating as they are not getting monthly salaries on time. The financial position of the State is in disarray due to mismanagement of financial crisis, he added.

"KCR should have utilised two hours long timing of his press conference for discussion in taking precautions to help citizens affected due to heavy rains that lashed across the State", Subhash said adding that KCR has not achieved anything during his eight years of rule. But his only achievement has been luring of legislators of other parties into his party.