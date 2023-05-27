KCR all set to shower big sops on 4 districts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce big sops to four districts during his visit to inaugurate the newly constructed integrated district Collectorate Complexes in June.

As part of decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, KCR has decided to inaugurate four more District Collectorates which have been completed. CM KCR will inaugurate Nirmal District Collectorate on June 4, Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate on June 6, Mancherial District Integrated Collectorate on June 9 and Gadwal District Integrated District Collectorate on June 12.

Official sources said that Ministers and MLAs from the four districts had already submitted memoranda to CM requesting allocation of special funds and new development schemes in Nirmal, Nagar Kurnool, Mancherial and Gadwal districts.

KCR will announces sops for the development of Municipalities and other infrastructure development schemes in the districts during his visit.

He will also hold a review meeting with the district authorities and sanction works under CM Development funds to the districts.