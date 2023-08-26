KCR Congratulates "Telugu Icon Star" Allu Arjun

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over clinching several awards by the Telugu films in the recently announced 69th National Film Awards by the Union Government for the best performed films produced in the country.

KCR congratulated Tollywood’s icon star Allu Arjun who won the best actor national award for his outstanding performance. It is a proud moment that a Telugu hero won the best actor award for the first time in the last 60 years.

Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to bag a national award in the category of best actor for his blockbuster action movie Pushpa. Allu Arjun enthralled the national and international audience with his high standard acting as a hero in many films.

The CM said that Allu Arjun continued the legacy of his grandfather and great actor Allu Ramalingaiah and emerged as a great actor on his own with the inspiration of famous Telugu actor Chiranjeevi.

On the same occasion, KCR expressed his happiness that Oscar award winner Chandra Bose, who brought global recognition to Telugu film song lyrics with his creative writing, for winning the National Award for Best Film lyrics. CM KCR congratulated Chandra Bose.

The Chief Minister also congratulated best music director Devi Sri Prasad, best playback singer Kalabhairava, best film critic Purushottamacharyu and the Producers, Directors, Actors and Technical staff of many films who won national awards in their respective categories.

The CM said that it is a significant occasion that the Telugu film industry is showcasing its talent at the national and international level with Hyderabad as its hub. CM KCR said that it is a great accomplishment for all of us that Telugu cinema stood as a role model for the country in the film production by winning the hearts of the audience in not only the Telugu states but also at the national and international level.

The CM felt happy that Telugu film industry was competing with Indian cinema from Hyderabad with the support and encouragement of the state government. CM KCR made it clear that the state government will continue to extend support for the promotion of the Telugu film industry. The CM hoped that Telugu cinema will expand its wings globally with the composite of different cultures. Eom