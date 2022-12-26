KCR encourages Chandrababu to revive TDP in Telangana: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is encouraging TDP to revive its party in the State. The Congress leader said that KCR's ambition to enter national politics through BRS has provided an opportunity to TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu to resume the party activities in Telangana.

Jagga Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu was lying low since the past few years, but KCR provided an opportunity to him by floating the BRS party and attempting to enter Andhra Pradesh politics. "The Chief Minister is providing a new lease of life to TDP, which had almost died in Telangana," Jagga Reddy said. The senior Congress leader said that there was a very remote chance of BRS creating an impression in AP politics, but there are chances that TDP would once again emerge as a force in Telangana.

"KCR unnecessarily prompted Naidu to revive TDP in Telangana," Jagga Reddy said. He sounded fault with the BRS chief for transforming TRS into BRS by replacing the word 'Telangana' with 'Bharat' and added that BRS has lost the Telangana sentiment which had brought it to power.