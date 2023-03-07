KCR govt works for welfare of women

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Monday said that no other ruler in the world has done what the Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao did for the welfare of Telangana women and added that ₹900 crore has been spent in Balkonda constituency for women empowerment.Minister Prashant Reddy and his wife Neeraja Reddy organised a Women's Day celebrations programme for Anganwadi Ayas, Teachers, Supervisors, VOAs, CCs, RPs, ANMs and Asha workers of Balkonda Constituency on Monday in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8 at the Saibaba Temple function hall in Velpur mandal headquarters.





The Minister Prashant Reddy praised the services of the women employees working in the field and advised them to improve their work if there are any small defects. On this occasion, the Minister distributed sarees to around 1000 women at his own expenses.Later, the couple had lunch with hundreds of women. Minister Prashant Reddy said that approximately 1000 crores of rupees have been sanctioned to women self-help groups since 2014.





He said that loans of ₹281 crore have been given to 6000 groups in this year alone. He said that the loan limit for single women group has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh.The Minister said that previously in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Anganwadi salaries were 4500 and the Chief Minister increased it by 10,500. Prashant Reddy reminded that their salary has now reached 13,650 with the second increase. He said that Telangana Anganwadis have the highest salary in the country. He said that if the salaries of ANMs were 4,000, they made 27,000. If Asha workers had 1500, they made 9,750. The home guards slaries increased 12000 to 30000.



