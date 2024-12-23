KCR has public support, claim Ponnala, Vinay Bhaskar

Hanamkonda: Former minister PonnalaLakshmaiah and ex-Chief Whip and BRS district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar claimed here on Sunday that in democracy public support is with former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Speaking at a press conference at the party office in Balasamudram, as a counter to remarks made by CM Revanth Reddy during the Assembly session, they criticised the government, claiming it burdened the State with debts within just a year of governance, unable to manage the administration effectively. They accused the Congress leaders of being in a helpless state and resorting to criticism of KCR instead of focusing on governance. The two leaders alleged that the CM wasted Assembly time by indulging in politics instead of addressing public issues. They questioned whether the Congress which celebrated its one-year rule only now realised the State’s financial situation.

The leaders emphasised that Telangana has the highest revenue among 29 States and questioned whether the CM was aware of the difference between the revenue and debts. They pointed out that all States and even the country have debts proportional to their revenue.

The leaders cited Telangana’s revenue-to-debt ratio, noting that for every`100 earned, the State owes only`27, making it better than other States. They compared this with countries like the US, which has debts exceeding its $29 trillion income, and Germany, where income and debt are nearly equal. They accused Congress leaders of being incapable of governing the State and resorting to criticism of the previous government for their failures.