KCR heads to Hyderabad from Erravalli, to appear before Kaleshwaram commission
Former Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has departed from his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet en route to the Kaleshwaram Commission inquiry. KCR is scheduled to appear before the commission today (Wednesday) at 11:30 AM.
Nine BRS leaders have been permitted to attend the proceedings alongside KCR, including former minister Harish Rao and MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, as well as MLAs Prashanth Reddy, Padmarao Goud, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, MLC Madhusudhanachari, former MLC Mahmood Ali, and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar. A considerable number of party supporters are congregating at BRK Bhavan to show their support.
In anticipation of KCR's appearance, police have implemented strict restrictions in the area. Visitors and individuals heading to BRK Bhavan for various purposes are being stopped at the entrance, with only staff and employees allowed inside. Furthermore, the road adjacent to BRK Bhavan and the GHMC office has been closed to traffic.
Despite directives from the party's high command advising against large gatherings, numerous BRS activists continue to mobilise to KCR's farmhouse in solidarity.