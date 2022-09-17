KCR ignored development of Secunderabad Cantonment constituency

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had ignored the development of Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. He claimed that the residents of the constituency were struggling with drinking water and sanitation problems. Claiming that the Centre was implementing several development programmes, he alleged that the CM was not extending the benefits of the development programmes to the Cantonment constituency. He said he would take up the responsibility of bringing Rs 700 crore funds for Cantonment from the Centre on a condition that the CM should release the funds meant for the constituency.

Addressing a gathering at double bedroom housing colony at Marredpally as part of his ongoing padayatra, he said he had launched the fourth phase of his ongoing Praja Sangrama Yatra on September 12 and added that he was finding out the problems of the residents of Basthis and colonies. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to hold the padayatra to find out the public problems.

He said the Centre was implementing several programs for the welfare of the people and added that his padayatra is also aimed at finding out whether the Central government's welfare programmes were reaching the people or not. He said he would continue his padayatra till September 22 and added that he would hold his padayatra for 20 days in a month. He said the people of the constituency were sharing their problems with him in his padayatra.