KCR introduces BRS leaders to Prez Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: The visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Telangana has drawn a lot of attention. This is due to the fact that Governor Tamilisai and CM KCR have finally shared a stage together. Since the two met during the President's visit, all eyes are on this tour.

Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu arrived at Hakimpet Air Force Station today for the southern sojourn. Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv, CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other dignitaries received President Murmu.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/nJ92bN0zLV — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 26, 2022

In a special flight from Delhi, the President has touched down at Hakimpet airport. Nevertheless, Murmu has visited Telangana for the first time after taking the presidency. She is receiving a warm welcome from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



Telangana political figures are seen being introduced to the President by CM KCR. On that occasion, the Speaker of the Assembly, the Chairman of the Council, Central and State Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, Chairpersons of various corporations, Mayors, and other public representatives were seen extending greetings to the President and the Governor.

