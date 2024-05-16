Live
- MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda
- 'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch
- Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde nabbed from Udaipur
- Cloud software major Zoho to pump millions of dollars into chip design in India
- National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Facts
- IPL 2024: Some failures teach you more, says MI youngster Naman Dhir ahead of LSG clash
- World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources
- Kejriwal & Mann pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir
- Manika, Sharath to lead India's six-member TT squad at Paris Olympics
Just In
Heavy rains lash several areas in Telangana, causing inconvenience for commuters
The city of Hyderabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed several areas in Telangana.
The city of Hyderabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed several areas in Telangana. Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Bachupalli, Boin Palli, Maredupalli, Begumpet, Chilakalaguda, Alwal, Malkajgiri Cow Panjagutta, Borabanda, Rehmatnagar, Uppal and other places experienced rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.
Motorists were faced with difficulties as the rainwater flooded the roads, making it challenging to navigate through the affected areas. The sudden downpour caught many residents off guard, leading to traffic congestion and delays in commuting.
Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary during the heavy rainfall. The situation is being closely monitored by officials as efforts are being made to ensure the safety of residents amidst the adverse weather conditions.