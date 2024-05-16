Heavy rains lash several areas in Telangana, causing inconvenience for commuters

The city of Hyderabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed several areas in Telangana. Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Bachupalli, Boin Palli, Maredupalli, Begumpet, Chilakalaguda, Alwal, Malkajgiri Cow Panjagutta, Borabanda, Rehmatnagar, Uppal and other places experienced rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

Motorists were faced with difficulties as the rainwater flooded the roads, making it challenging to navigate through the affected areas. The sudden downpour caught many residents off guard, leading to traffic congestion and delays in commuting.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary during the heavy rainfall. The situation is being closely monitored by officials as efforts are being made to ensure the safety of residents amidst the adverse weather conditions.