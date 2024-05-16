  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy rains lash several areas in Telangana, causing inconvenience for commuters

Heavy rains lash several areas in Telangana, causing inconvenience for commuters
x
Highlights

The city of Hyderabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed several areas in Telangana.

The city of Hyderabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed several areas in Telangana. Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Bachupalli, Boin Palli, Maredupalli, Begumpet, Chilakalaguda, Alwal, Malkajgiri Cow Panjagutta, Borabanda, Rehmatnagar, Uppal and other places experienced rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

Motorists were faced with difficulties as the rainwater flooded the roads, making it challenging to navigate through the affected areas. The sudden downpour caught many residents off guard, leading to traffic congestion and delays in commuting.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary during the heavy rainfall. The situation is being closely monitored by officials as efforts are being made to ensure the safety of residents amidst the adverse weather conditions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X