Indian Cuisine at Cannes: Flavours of Bharat Parv's exquisite menu

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious cinematic events, kicked off on May 14, 2024, in France. Known for its diverse film screenings, glamorous red carpet appearances, and hosting dignitaries from around the globe, Cannes is a star-studded affair that attracts the best of the film industry each year. This year, India is participating prominently in the festival, not only through its films but also by hosting Bharat Parv, a cultural showcase designed to highlight Indian cinema and cuisine.

Bharat Parv at Cannes is set to be a vibrant platform for the Indian film fraternity to engage in activities that promote Indian films on a global stage. A key highlight of Bharat Parv is its meticulously curated food menu, crafted by the renowned Chef Varun Totlani. This menu is an exquisite blend of regional flavours from across India, tailored to appeal to the international guests at the festival. Here's a detailed look at the complete menu that promises to take the guests on a culinary journey through India.

Starters:

Makai Mathri - A crispy, corn-based snack that offers a delightful crunch.

Puranpoli Tart - A modern twist on the traditional Maharashtrian sweet flatbread, served in tart form.

Prawn Ver Masala Tart - A spicy prawn filling in a delicate tart, offering a burst of flavours.

Lal Mass Pao - A fiery Rajasthani mutton dish, served with soft pao (bread).

Main Course:

Asparagus and Butternut Squash Moilee - A delicate curry made with fresh coconut milk, embodying the coastal flavours of South India.

Mushroom Bhutwa with Potato Foam - Inspired by the homes of Uttarakhand, this dish features mushrooms in a flavorful bhutwa preparation topped with a light potato foam.

Lamb Yakhni - A Kashmiri delicacy with a yoghurt-based gravy, flavoured with fennel and cardamom, served with morel miso rice and katlam (a type of bread).

Dinner Selections:

Jicama and Coconut Malai Momo with Passion Fruit Thukpa - A fusion of traditional Tibetan dumplings with a creamy coconut filling, paired with a tangy passion fruit soup.

Ponkha and Charred Corn Chaat - A refreshing and tangy chaat made with tender ponkha (green gram) and charred corn.

Khad Sweet Potato with Malabar Paratha - Sweet potatoes cooked in a traditional khad style, served with flaky Malabar paratha.

Khad Turbot with Malabar Paratha - For seafood lovers, turbot fish cooked in khad style, also served with Malabar paratha.

Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Kashmiri Morel - A vegetarian delight featuring fragrant pulao and hearty lentils.

Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Lamb - A non-vegetarian variant with succulent lamb pieces.

Desserts: