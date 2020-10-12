KCR, KTR robbing people in the name of LRS: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Aler (Yadadri-Bhongir): Both Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao have planned perfectly to rob people in the name of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and people are being terrorised by their statements, alleged Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

On Monday, along with Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha, he laid foundation stone for the construction of BT road from Srinivasapuram to Kolanupaka via Patel Gudem of Aler constituency under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) III. The estimated cost of the road is Rs 267.26 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy said the poor people worked hard and purchased land from their savings for future needs of their children. Instead of taking action against encroachers and illegal ventures, the government is making poor people as scapegoats to cover their mistakes. The government is looking to top-up the exchequer by Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh crore through LRS, he criticized.

The MP said none can find KCR type of ruling anywhere in the country and people will teach a lesson to him at the right time. KCR is planning to reduce the LRS rate in the Assembly floor to shield himself from people's fury. He demanded the government to cancel the LRS or do it for free. Assuring the people that he will fight on behalf of people, Reddy informed that he would knock the doors of Supreme Court against the State government's Land Regularisation Scheme.

MLA Gongidi Sunitha stated that local people's dream was being realised through central funds allocated to the State and reminded that she has fulfilled her poll promise to the villagers.

MLC Krishna Reddy, MPP Gandamalla Ashok, ZPTC K Nagesh, MPDO Gyana Prakash Rao, MPP Salim, sarpanches Vadla Navya, Pulagam Padma, A Mahender Reddy, Arutla Laxmi Prasad and local representatives participated in the programme.