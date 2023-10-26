KCR lashes Congress party, says while the country has seen his caliber

Telangana CM KCR party strongly countered TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and Congress for complaining to the Election Commission of India against the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Stating that he had strived for Telangana statehood for fourteen years and later struggled to make Telangana prosper. He said that the whole country has seen his Calibre and lashed at those who are challenging him now to contest in so and so places.

KCR further stated that the Congress government in Karnataka is not providing even five hours of electricity and criticised for trying to teach moral lessons despite lacking direction. KCR highlighted that Telangana has served as a guiding compass for the country in the past ten years, mentioning the successful implementation of initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, which provides financial assistance to farmers.

He questioned whether other political parties have done anything substantial for farmers apart from making empty promises and proudly stated that Telangana is the only state in the country that provides 24-hour electricity, contrasting it with the lack of such facilities in the Prime Minister's state.

KCR further said that his actions are not motivated by electoral gains but by a genuine commitment to the people. He pledges not to make false promises for votes and highlights the significant increase in paddy production in Telangana. He slammed at the intentions of Congress leaders saying that their focus is not on the well-being of Telangana instead resorting to petty politics.

The chief minister stated that there is a lack of access to fresh water in BJP-ruled states and expressed concerns about the removal of the dharani system, assuring that the land accounts of farmers are secure with the government.