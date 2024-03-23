KCR names two more LS candidates

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Friday candidates for two more Lok Sabha segments giving tickets to two former bureaucrats. While MLC P Venkatram Reddy was made candidate of Medak seat, RS Praveen Kumar was given the Nagarkurnool ticket.

The party has decided to nominate former IPS officer Praveen Kumar, who had recently joined the BRS. Earlier, he was heading the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the State. He had announced an alliance with the BRS for the LS elections; KCR had also allocated two seats of Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad to the BSP. However, BSP national president Mayawati was against any alliance in the country. Aggrieved with her decision, Praveen Kumar quit the party and joined the BRS recently. The BRS chief on Friday announced the candidature of Praveen Kumar.

Another former bureaucrat, who was given a ticket was P Venkatram Reddy. He was earlier the collector of Siddipet District. He hogged limelight after he touched KCR 's feet during his visit to the district as chief minister. The party later made Venkatram Reddy a member of legislative council. Now he has been asked to contest from Medak.

Earlier, the name of Vanteru Pratap Reddy was doing rounds in the Medak constituency; he was taking up preparatory meetings with the party leaders. Interestingly, KCR decided to give ticket to Venkatram Reddy.

The party has so far announced candidates for the 13 LS constituencies. They are: Atram Sakku (Adilabad), Bajireddy Goverdhan (Nizamabad), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Kasani Gnaneshwar (Chevella), Kadiyam Kavya (Warangal), Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (Malkajgiri), Manne Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubnagar), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Koppula Eshwar (Peddapally), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad) and Gali Anil Kumar (Zaheerabad).The party is yet to announce candidates for four LS segments, including two in Nalgonda and the twin cities of Secunderabad and Hyderabad.