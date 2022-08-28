KCR naya Nizam: Nadda

Warangal: Taking forward the ongoing fight between BJP and TRS in Telangana, the BJP national president J P Nadda equated the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Addressing a large crowd at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that the TRS government betrayed the people by bulldozing their aspirations.

Starting his speech in Telugu, "Orugallu Gaddaki Na Namaskaram," Nadda said the very concept of separate Telangana is being petered out under the regime of K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nadda said. He appealed to party cadres to expose the failures of KCR government by reaching out to every door in the State. He asked the BJP rank and file to take up "Ghar Ghar Kamal," campaign upto the village level.

He said, "KCR government tried tooth and nail to stall the Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. The government enforced restrictions at every stage of the padayatra. Finally, the High Court had to intervene to make way for the public meeting that also marked the conclusion of Sanjay's padayatra which was taken up to enlighten people about the misdeeds of KCR government."

Recalling the last Nizam's order banning schools, public meetings, newspapers etc he said such an order proved to be his last order and added that same fate awaits KCR.

Accusing the TRS government of stalling the development in the State, he said that the corruption of TRS has even spread to Delhi. He made a veiled attack against KCR's daughter and MLC K Kavitha's alleged role in Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) has become an ATM card for KCR and his family members," Nadda said, accusing the government of wasting nearly Rs 1.40 lakh crore. He found fault with the TRS government for its failure to utilise the Central funds.

Referring to the role of BJP in the formation of Telangana, Nadda recalled that his party had passed a resolution at its conclave in Kakinada favouring a separate State. Telangana people fought gallantly to achieve a separate State but KCR's family is savouring its fruits, he said.



He reiterated that Telagnana government was scared of AIMIM and hence was not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day officially.