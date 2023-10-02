KCR pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of 154th birth anniversary today.

KCR remembered the invaluable services and sacrifices rendered by Gandhi to attain Independence for India from British colonial rule and for nation building.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhi's teachings, inspiration, achievements and action plans with a slogan of 'Satyameva Jayate' are very much embodied in the achievement of Telangana statehood and the fast pace development of the Telangana state in the self rule.

The CM said that rural Telangana reflected the aspirations of Gandhi's ' Gram Swarajya' by strengthening Irrigation, Agriculture and Rural Economy by reviving traditional occupations and brought smiles on senior citizen faces by extending Aasara pensions. He said the befitting tribute to Gandhi is to adopt the Father of Nation 's principles and activities as a way of life and move forward with self restraint and observance.