KCR to address public meeting in Maha on March 26

Hyderabad: BRS national president and Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold a mammoth public meeting at KandharLoha in Maharashtra on March 26. It is expected that leaders from different political parties are likely to join the BRS in the public meeting.

Many senior leaders who resigned from Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are coming forward to join BRS. On this occasion, Maharashtra senior politician, former MLA and President of NCP Kisan cell ShankarannaDhonge, former MLA NagnathGhisewad and others met KCR in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

BRS supremo held a long discussion with the leaders about its policies and future course of action. All the leaders said that they will join the party with followers and activists on a large scale in the public meeting. Armoor MLA, Nanded Incharge Jeevan Reddy, and others were present.