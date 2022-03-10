KCR to attend celestial wedding at Yadadri

Yadadri: CM KCR couple is going to participate in Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha swami celestial wedding on Friday. On behalf of the government, they will present 'PattuVastralu' (silk clothes) to Swami for the ThiruKalyanam to be held at Balalayam at 11 am. This is the last ThiruKalyanam which will be held in Balalayam.

Later, a review meeting will be held with the temple authorities on the events to be conducted for the inauguration of the main temple to be held from March 21 to 28. Special arrangements have been made for review meeting by YTDA, district administration and the police department. The Maha Kumbha Samprokshana event will commence on March 21. The main temple will be opened on March 28 and the devotees will be allowed for Swayambhu Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy darshan thereafter.

The main temple works are almost completed, save for the gold plating of Vimanagopuram. For this, huge donations are being received from devotees. During his visit, the CM is likely to inspect the works of arch, bus bay, command control room, levelling works around Balalayam, road works for VIPs arrival/exit near the temple and beautification works and ghat road expansion.

CMO secretary Bhopal Reddy has already directed the authorities to expedite the completion of civil works to accommodate the devotees down the hill.Minister for Endowment AllolaIndrakaran Reddy will accompany CM KCR during his tour to Yadadri on Friday. Meanwhile, temple EO Gita along with other officials held a review meeting on the arrangements for the CM's tour on Thursday