KCR to perform Chandi Yagam for BRS victory

Miryalaguda/Devarkonda/Huzurabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to invoke the blessings of god along with the support of voters. KCR would be performing Chandi Yagam so that the government can be back in the driver’s seat and take forward the various welfare schemes which have been launched during the last nine years.

KCR stated this while addressing the Praja Ashirwad Sabha at Miryalaguda on Tuesday. He said he was winding up the meeting faster than he wanted to as he had to attend another meeting at Devarkonda and reach home so that he can participate in the Yagam which would begin on Wednesday.

Even before the 2018 Assembly elections, Chandrashekar Rao had taken up yagam. He had then performed Raja Syamala and Chandi Yagam. This year also, he may take up these two Yagams at his farmhouse.

Addressing a large gathering at Huzurabad and Devarkonda, he called upon the people to weigh every aspect before casting their vote. He said a vote for BRS would be for development. Exercising their franchise to the Congress party would be a waste one since it will not come to power in Telangana. Not just in Telangana, Congress cannot win anywhere in the country, he said. He said Congress was a “gol maal” party and cannot be trusted. They wanted to stop Rythu Bandhu while BRS wanted to give more and more such schemes to the needy.

He said the Congress party which was making tall claims now was responsible for all the injustice that was meted to Telangana. They always maintained silence on important issues like non release of water to tail-end villages in Nalgonda. They kept quiet once they were given a berth in the cabinet. They did not resign when there was a call for resignation when the Centre was delaying the announcement of a separate state.



On the contrary, KCR said the BRS government worked with discipline, maintained fiscal prudence and had shown results where all sections were now happy in the state. Hence, people should not get carried away by the “empty” talk of the Congress party, he added.