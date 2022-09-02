KCR's press meet bares disunity in oppn

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was literally forced to end a press conference in Bihar, in the full glare of the national viewers. BJP considers this as CM Nitish Kumar's open rejection of KCR's entry into the national political scene.

In a statement, he said KCR must understand that he can't expect a generous welcome by senior competitors from north, east and west who have very high and unreal national political ambitions, just like him.

KCR should also learn that neither CM Nitish Kumar nor Bihar was ready for his signature style 2-hour long press conferences format. The press conference in Bihar was a huge national embarrassment for CM KCR and also highlights the opposition's disunity, he added.