Keeping his words, Aadi Srinivas gifts bike to loyal supporter

Rajanna Sircilla

In a heartwarming gesture, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas gifted a brand-new TVS XL bike to his ardent supporter Kaduru Balayya, a vegetable vendor from Nampally, Vemulawada. Balayya, who had passionately campaigned for Aadi Srinivas during the last Assembly elections by using a mic on his vegetable cart, received the surprise gift on Monday.

Two months ago, during a visit to Balayya’s home, Aadi Srinivas learned that his bike had broken down. True to his word, the MLA promised to buy him a new one — and fulfilled that promise this week, personally handing over the new vehicle.

Locals appreciated the MLA’s thoughtful gesture, calling it a reflection of his down-to-earth nature and strong bond with the people.