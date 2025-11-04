Keeping his words, Aadi Srinivas gifts bike to loyal supporter

Live
Rajanna SircillaIn a heartwarming gesture, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas gifted a brand-new TVS XL bike to his ardent supporter...
Rajanna Sircilla
In a heartwarming gesture, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas gifted a brand-new TVS XL bike to his ardent supporter Kaduru Balayya, a vegetable vendor from Nampally, Vemulawada. Balayya, who had passionately campaigned for Aadi Srinivas during the last Assembly elections by using a mic on his vegetable cart, received the surprise gift on Monday.
Two months ago, during a visit to Balayya’s home, Aadi Srinivas learned that his bike had broken down. True to his word, the MLA promised to buy him a new one — and fulfilled that promise this week, personally handing over the new vehicle.
Locals appreciated the MLA’s thoughtful gesture, calling it a reflection of his down-to-earth nature and strong bond with the people.