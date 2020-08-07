Khammam: ACP Venkatesh turns Samaritan to monkeys

Khammam: The 54-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narsimgoju Venkatesh, working in Kallur sub-division, turned good Samaritan to food deprived monkeys due to corona crisis near Neeladri temple in Sathupalli division in Khammam district.

He is feeding the monkeys with bananas, guavas and other food items to about 500 monkeys every day near Neeladri temple forest area since lockdown. He engaged workers for preparing food at Neeladri temple and ensured that food is supplied to monkeys, who are suffering without food as no devotees are coming to the temple, which were closed. Before lockdown, devotees use to give food items to the monkeys in the temple premises.

The ACP Venkatesh noticed that hundreds of monkeys are suffering without food and entering villages and damaging everything. He decided to provide fruits to monkeys.

During his leisure time, he will visit the temple along with loads fruits and gives them to the monkeys. They got used to the ACP and will come running towards him after hearing his vehicle sound. These animals don't rush and push each other but follow discipline in taking food from him.

Venkatesh has been providing fruits to monkeys for last three months besides providing prepared food. He never expected any donations or gesture from anybody and spending money from his pocket.

According to information, hundreds of monkeys including kids died due to lack of food during the lockdown period.

Speaking to The Hans India, ACP Venkatesh said that of all the animals he had a special liking towards monkeys and used to provide fruits and food to them whenever he saw monkeys on the way. He also used to visit Tekulapalli forest area where monkeys are moving on the main road and provide fruits and food to them.

ACP Venkatesh said just like humans, animals also are suffering without food now. "I am very happy to feed the starving monkeys. I always carry fruits in my vehicle so that I can give them to monkeys roaming on the road," he said. When questioned about how he has time to do this service, the ACP replied that duty is first priority always and next comes social service.