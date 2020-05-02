Khammam: Blood donation camp held in Sathupally

Khammam: A mega blood donation camp was organised by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah in Sathupally on Saturday to provide blood to Thalassemia patients, who are suffering due to lack of blood during the lockdown period. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and District Collector RV Karnan launched the blood donation camp and as many as 1,000 people including MLA Veeraiah donated blood.



MP Nageswara Rao appreciated the efforts and service of the MLA during this lockdown. Collector Karnan said blood is very essential to pregnant women and Thalassemia victims at this moment and praised the MLA's effort and the donors. Later the MP and Collector distributed essential commodities to the poor people. Then both of them visited the check post at Andhra-Telangana border post at Medisettivaripalli and gave some suggestions to police and revenue staff. The Collector instructed the police not to allow any one from Andhra Pradesh.