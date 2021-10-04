  • Menu
Khammam: Congress to stage stir tomorrow

DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad speaking at a meeting at Congress party office in Khammam on Sunday
District Congress Committee president Puvvala Durga Prasad on Sunday called upon the party leaders and workers to block the national highways on Podu land issues from Aswaraopet to Adilabad on Ocotber 5.

He chaired a meeting with party leaders and workers at DCC party office in the town. Speaking in the meeting, he asked the party leaders participate in the blockade of national highways at Aswraraopet in Kothagudem district to demand resolution of Podu land issues.

District Kisan Congress president M Sekhar Goud, BC cell district president Pucchakayala Veerabhadram, Women Congress district president D Sowjanya, Gopinath, Ganga Raju and others participated in the programme.

