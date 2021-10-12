Khammam: Ponguleti condemns 'tirade' by Oppn

Khammam: BJP National co-incharge of Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Monday trained his guns against the opposition parties over the violence in Uttar Pradesh where four farmers lost their lives. Speaking to media people over the phone, He said that the opposition parties were making the political issues of Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They made this incident for political capturing. He informed that the issue in under the court limits but the opposition parties throwing mud on the BJP.

He said that the opposition parties were doing it to get benefit in the next general elections in their States by highlighting the incident. He condemned the comments of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on the incident. He informed that the Congress and other opposition parties are holding protests and bandh for their gains only. He recollected the farmers' suicides in UPA government. He said that the new farm laws are very useful to the farmers but it was also made political by the opposition parties.

He expressed agony on the attitudes of the opposition parties. He appealed to all the opposition parties to extend support to Prime Minster Modi who is striving for the development of the country.