Khammam: Private, RMP doctors shut down clinics

Khammam: In the wake of increasing corona positive cases in villages and small towns, the health treatment for other diseases became sour as many private and RMP doctors have shut down their clinics and hospitals.

According to official data from the last seven days, about 400 positive cases in Khammam and 250 cases were reported in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. But as per unofficial reports, the number crossed 1,000 cases in both the districts.

People, who have other health problems, are suffering due to lack of treatment. Private doctors and RMPs, who have always been ready to collect more money from patients in the name of tests and operations, are now absconding fearing coronavirus. They are not admitting even non-Covid-19 patients and not giving treatment. RMPs were not to be seen since several days as they have closed clinics temporarily and staying in towns.

Madaka Muthaiah, a tribal from Reguballi village in Dummagudem mandal, said that he has been suffering with stomach pain, but no doctor is giving treatment and not admitting him in

hospitals. "And there are no doctors and staff when I visited government hospital," he said.

Bhadrachalam area hospital is facing severe shortage of doctors and staff as out of the total staff of 204, about 157 posts are vacant. Out of 74 doctor posts, only 18 are working and among them eight got corona positive.

The plight of pregnant women is worst due to lack of gynaecologist as the existing doctors got corona positive and no doctors are coming forward to do their duty. A senior doctor said that they are working under severe panic and nobody has interest to work'.