Khammam: PSR Trust donates sanitisers, masks worth 1.10 crore

Khammam: Ponguleti Swarajyam and Raghava Reddy (PSR) Charitable Trust handed over sanitisers and masks worth Rs 1.10 crore to the District Collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, RV Karnan and Dr MV Reddy respectively, through Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Friday.



Khammam former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy established PSR Trust in the name of his parents - Swarajyamma and Raghava Reddy - and has been doing social service for the past 15 years in both districts.

Minister Ajay Kumar lauded PSR Trust for its services and appreciated former MP P Srinivasa Reddy for providing 24,000 litres of sanitiser and masks.

Former MP Srinivasa Reddy said that as part of a social responsibility, he distributed these items to health staff, police, revenue, media, sanitation workers, Asha workers, Anganwadi and others, who are fighting with coronavirus by discharging their duties risking their lives.

MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Ramulu Naik, MLC B Lakshminarayana, ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, Khammam Mayor Dr Papalal and others were present on the occasion.