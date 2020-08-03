Khammam: Rythu Vedika will be completed before Dasara says Minister Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Rythu Vedika buildings will be completed in the district before Dasara festival, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He participated in various developmental programmes across the district on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting after laying foundation stone for the construction of Rythu Vedika building in Alligudem village in Khammam rural mandal, he said the TRS government is mainly concentrating on the development of farmers and deposited about Rs 14 crore in the farmers' bank accounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme across the State. Stating that Rythu Vedikalu are very useful to the

farmers, he expressed happy that all the farmers across the State are following the new regulatory system in agriculture.

District Collector RV Karnan informed the first Rythu Vedika was constructed in the district across the State.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president N Venkateswara Rao, Khammam Corporation Mayor Dr Papalal and other officers and farmers were attended the meeting.