Khammam: SC, ST Atrocity case against 7 officials in Madhira liquor party case

Khammam: Giving another twist to Madhira liquor party case, Madhira police on Friday registered ST and SC Atrocity case against seven officials, including car driver, based on a complaint by a few reporters.

It should be noted here that a case was filed against eight journos following a complaint by Sub-Jailor Prabhakar.

Five reporters, belonging to SC community, lodged a complaint with Madhira police, stating that they went to the revenue guest house on the tip-off that some officials are doing liquor party despite the lockdown.

They said that the Tahsildar's car driver and another person stopped them while entering the guest house and also beat them.

"When we are taking photos of Tahsildar Saidulu, Sub Jailor Prabhakar Reddy, government doctor Srinivasa Rao, Extension Officer Rural Development (EORD) Raja Rao and car driver attacked us and abused in the name of caste," they added.

They also said though there were about 25 reporters at the spot, the officials targeted only five reporters belonging to SC community and threatened them of killing.

Based on the reporter's complaint, Madhira town Sub-Inspector Uday Kumar registered cases under sections of SC and ST Atrocity sections 31-R, 31-S, 294-B and 506 IPC. He said investigation is going on.

Speaking to the media, Wyra DSP K Satyanarayana said they will investigate the case as per rules and will take action accordingly.

TUWJ (TJF) Union district president A Adinarayana, general secretary SD Ismail and other leaders met Wyra DSP K Satyanarayana on Friday and demanded withdrawal of cases on the reporters, who went to guest house as part of their duty.