Khammam to have one more feather in cap

Khammam: Here is good news for Khammam city denizens. A two-story, AC conference hall is proposed to be built by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Equipped with all amenities and a seating capacity for 2,000, it would be the third such facility of TSRTC in Telangana, after Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad and the convention centre being built at Nirmal.

The conference hall will come up on 1.7 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, according to Transport Minister PuvvadaAjay Kumar. Spacious parking facility is being provided for. Roads will surround the facilitysite on three sides, offering easy in and out. A luxurious green ambience is also in the works.

The minister said the construction work would commence in September. In terms of architecture, décor, and services, the conference centrewould compete with the best function halls in the State capital. In terms of development initiatives and meeting the requirements of the populace, it will be another feather in Khammam city’s cap, he added.

Three shopping blocks totaling 2860 square yards and 2335 square yards will be located on the ground and first levels, respectively, while 2860 square yards will be used for commercial purposes on the second floor. The conference centre will have three floors: a bottom floor measuring 34, 270 square yards, a first floor measuring 5630 square yards, and a second floor measuring 3825 square yards. A total of 55, 160 square yards will be used for the parking area in the cellar.