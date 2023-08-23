Live
Kirana Merchants celebrate success of Chandrayaan-3 organise special screening of Landing
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants and Telangana Mali Yuva Sangam celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing. They had made arrangements for the special screening.
Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association general secretary Avinash Devda congratulated all the scientists of ISRO (ISRO), the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all who were directly and indirectly associated with this mission and all the Indians for the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon. He also said that today's India was attaining new heights in the world level, the credit for this goes to the successful leadership of the country.
On this occasion, President of the organization Damodardas Vijayvargi, Co-Minister Manish Bhati, Intercom Director Rajesh Panwar, Baldevram Bhati, Mukundlal Doba, Meghraj Bhati, Govind Attal, Amit Ladda, Ramesh Solanki, Pukhraj Kachhwaha, Anil Deora, Ramkishore Kachhwaha, Laxman Singh Panwar, Shiva Parihar, Hukmichand Bhati, Kailash Kachhwaha, Amarchand Bhati, Radheshyam Bhati, Rambilas Sharma, Vasu Sankla, Govind Panwar, Surajmal Kankani, Anand Deora, Rajesh Solanki, Ajay Parihar and other businessmen were present.