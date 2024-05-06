Kishan: Party will hit double-digit mark in TS

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy asserted on Sunday that there is a wave in favour of PM Narendra Modi and that the party will win double-digitLok Sabha seats in the State.

Addressing the 'Meet the Press' programme, organised under the aegis of the Telangana Working Journalists’ Union, he said there is strong support for the PM's vision and mission for making India a developed nation by 2047, cutting across all sections of people.

Reddy highlighted developments under Modi for the past 10 years and said ‘people were fed up with the scams and corruption during the UPA regime that brought Modi to power in 2014. ‘Since Modi came to power, issues of corruption, irregularities, nepotism and dynastic politics have been addressed. The zero-tolerance policy of Modi government has made the country free from the menace of naxalism; terrorist and communal clashes were regular features under the Congress regime, he alleged.

‘The country is improving its standing in the world. It has emerged as the first largest economy surpassing the UK. On the home front the pace of construction of national highways and other infrastructure for improved connectivity expedited’. On the welfare front, Reddy highlighted initiatives like free ration distribution to 83 crore people, construction of 13 crore toilets, houses, health insurance and others.

He said the Centre contributed a lot to State’s development, including modern infrastructure such as Secunderabad railway station, RRR, MMTS, new railway lines, reviving Ramagundam fertiliser factory, establishment of integrated railway manufacturing facility to provide 3,000 jobs.

Reddy dismissed CM A Revanth Reddy's remarks of BJP seeking 400 seats to change the Constitution to end reservations, he said none other than Modi had clarified it. He objected to Reddy's 'false propaganda' that the Centre has given only a 'donkey egg' to the State. ‘It is unbecoming on the part of the CM to spread falsehood’.

He asserted that the party is not interested in pulling down the State government; it will improve its strength to fight and come to power in the next Assembly elections. He welcomed youth and those interested in supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat to join the party. He said being out of power, BRS chief KCR and party leader KTR were making baseless statements like making Hyderabad a union territory.