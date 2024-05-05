Kishan Reddy dares Revanth for open debate

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to come for an open debate.

Kishan Reddy in a letter to CM on Saturday said that he was prepared for a debate either in Kodangal, at the Masters Memorial, or on the banks of Krishna or Godavari rivers. He asked the Chief Minister to decide the place and time for a meaningful discussion based on facts, and the discussion should not be in vulgar language, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the Constitution gives the right to all parties to contest in elections and to campaign in support of their candidates. The parties can explain to people their achievements. Also, criticise the ill effects of the actions of those in power and seek people to make an informed decision while voting. While it would be a healthy sign in a democracy, pedaling falsehoods rather than facts to influence people is dangerous, he pointed out. He recalled that Congress was in power till 2014 at the Centre and in the State many times. Being a Chief Minister of the Congress party, Revanth Reddy could present the achievements and successes during the period. Equally, he can criticise the failures of the NDA government. However, “It is unfortunate that you as the Congress Chief Minister, your ministers, your candidates and your leaders are resorting to lies in the campaign. It will completely mislead people and pollute the social environment,’ he criticised.

Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre had only given ‘donkey egg’ to Telangana is highly objectionable. The TS BJP and as its president and also as a member of Modi’s government, “I condemn strongly condemns this.” Adding, Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government has given more than Rs 9 lakh crore funds to Telangana in the last 10 years, and he listed out several projects, tax devolution, GST compensation and others.

When facts seek one thing, it is unbecoming of a chief minister to say that the Centre has given only ‘donkey egg’ is nothing more than spreading falsehoods. Further, such misleading propaganda will not only “lower your stature but also the post of the chief minister,” he said.

He invited the chief minister to place facts before the people and hold a meaningful discussion.

He said that he stands by what he had earlier said on what the Modi government has given to Telangana during 2014-024, he said.