Kishan Reddy pays tribute to Phule, highlights BJP’s commitment to BCs

Union Minister Kishan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotibha Phule on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at Amberpet’s Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Chaurasta. The event was attended by Dr Laxman, Rajya Sabha MP and National President of the OBC Morcha and former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with several BJP leaders and supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy described Phule as an enduring inspiration for the weaker sections of society, noting his relentless fight against social discrimination and his pioneering role in promoting education among marginalised communities. He emphasised that the BJP is carrying forward Phule’s vision by working to fulfill the aspirations of Backward Classes (BCs) and organising commemorative programmes across the country.

Highlighting the Modi government’s decision to undertake a caste census, Reddy termed it a historic step to ensure justice for BCs. He contrasted this with the Congress party’s record, accusing it of ignoring the issue and betraying the trust of BCs by failing to implement promised reservations. He pointed out that while Congress promised a 42 per cent reservation, it did not act, even when the Supreme Court guidelines capped reservations at 50 per cent.

Reddy underscored that the BJP is the party that made BC the Prime Minister, appointed BC Chief Ministers in several states, and has the highest percentage of BC MPs and MLAs across the country. He cited the Bihar elections as an example of the BC community’s support for the BJP. He further criticised Congress for never appointing a BC Chief Minister in Telangana, accusing it of deceiving BCs during elections.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment, Reddy said the party is following in Phule’s footsteps by standing firmly with the weaker sections. Later, he inaugurated a sewerage pipeline project in Kavadiguda, Kotha Bazar, Musheerabad constituency, with Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal participating.