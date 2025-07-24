Kishan Reddy thanks Centre for approving addl 450 MW solar plants to TG

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy thanked Union Minister for Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, for approving an additional 450 MW capacity for decentralised grid-connected solar power plants for the State of Telangana and allocating 20,000 solar agricultural pump sets to the State.

Taking to socail media and sharing the post with the PM and the Jodhi, he said that the Union Government has brought the ‘PM-Kusum’ scheme in line with the ideas of the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to promote the use of solar power in the agricultural sector, which will not only protect the environment but also reduce the burden of electricity on farmers.

As part of this, “I am grateful to the Union Minister for Renewable Energy, Shri @JoshiPralhad, for approving an additional 450 MW capacity for decentralised grid-connected solar power plants for the State of Telangana and allocating 20,000 solar agricultural pump sets to the State,” he said.

Adding, it is going to be a golden opportunity for Telangana, in view of the state having vast potential for solar power generation.

However, he criticised that despite the continuous encouragement provided by the Central Government, the State Government has failed miserably in implementing the PM-Kusum scheme in Telangana. Since this scheme is set to end in 2026, “I request the Chief Minister of the state to at least take the initiative to come forward to protect the interests of Telangana and provide the benefits of the scheme to the farmers of the state.”