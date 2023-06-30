  • Menu
Kishan unveils special cover on 9 years of Telangana formation

Says that the Central government is developing post offices to provide civil services in remote areas of the country

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday released a special cover designed by Telangana Postal Circle on the occasion of nine years of formation of Telangana State, in Hyderabad. He also unveiled a set of post cards related to Bhavapur Kurru, a Buddhist heritage site in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister praised the services of the postal staff. He said that the Central government is developing post offices to provide civil services in remote areas of the country. He said that the postal system has been modernized. Kishan Reddy said that in addition to postal services, many services in the fields of passport, Aadhaar and banking have been extended to the postal department.

