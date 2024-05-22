Kishan urges EAM to help bring back students from Kyrgyzstan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, sought his intervention in bringing back students facing problems in Kyrgyzstan.

In his letter on Tuesday, he said that a large number of Telugu students are pursuing undergraduate programmes in medicine in Kyrgyzstan.

Several representations were sent from parents expressing concerns over the safety of their children. “Reportedly, a majority of the students are living in hostels or in their own rooms without lights and access to basic necessities. If Indian students are found outside, they are being indiscriminately attacked by the local students,” read a note.

“A majority of the Indian students would want to come back to India. At least till the tension subsides, as it is difficult for them to continue with their studies there. There is a great deal of insecurity and anxiety among the parents of the students, which needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Kishan urged the government to consider organising special flights to bring the Indian students back home till the issue gets under control.