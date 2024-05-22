Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
Just In
Kishan urges EAM to help bring back students from Kyrgyzstan
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, sought his...
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, sought his intervention in bringing back students facing problems in Kyrgyzstan.
In his letter on Tuesday, he said that a large number of Telugu students are pursuing undergraduate programmes in medicine in Kyrgyzstan.
Several representations were sent from parents expressing concerns over the safety of their children. “Reportedly, a majority of the students are living in hostels or in their own rooms without lights and access to basic necessities. If Indian students are found outside, they are being indiscriminately attacked by the local students,” read a note.
“A majority of the Indian students would want to come back to India. At least till the tension subsides, as it is difficult for them to continue with their studies there. There is a great deal of insecurity and anxiety among the parents of the students, which needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.
Kishan urged the government to consider organising special flights to bring the Indian students back home till the issue gets under control.