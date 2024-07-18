Know Your MLA: A people’s leader who loves to solve problems

Karimnagar (Peddapalli): Congress leader Chintakunta Vijaya Rama Rao, who won as the MLA of Peddapalli, always visits some village, learn about their problems and takes discussions towards solving them. Even if he was in the Opposition party, he always remained with the people and that is why the people elected him as their MLA in the previous elections.

Peddapally MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao belongs to erstwhile Julapally mandal, presently Eligaid mandal, Shivampally village of Peddapally district. His family has a political background and his late father was a village Sarpanch and late brother was Single Window Chairman and very cordial to the village and mandal people, help the people who are in need. Inspired by my family members, he joined politics.

Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao established Telugu Desam Party in 1983, at that time, he worked to get good majority to the party and his family put their strong efforts in winning the elections. He started political carrier from a student union leader.

In 1990, he played a vital role in the Telugu Desam Party. From 1990 to 1993 he participated and played a vital role as a member, and from 1993 to 1995 he was elected as mandal TDP president.

From 1995 to 2000, he contested as ZPTC in Julapally mandal and was elected. While he was ZPTC of Julapally mandal in 2001 to 2003 in erstwhile Karimnagar district, he was elected as Telugu Yuvatha district president.

From 2003 to 2005, he worked as TDP district secretary, from 2005 to 2007, worked as district organising secretary, from 2007 to 2009 as TDP district vice president, from 2009 to 2014 as MLA of Peddapally and from 2010 to 2017 worked as district president of erstwhile Karimnagar district.

As a district TDP president and mandal president of Peddapally, Vijaya Ramana Rao dedicated and involved to expand the party and shouldered many responsibilities. He worked as a soldier in developing the party and in winning position and he always had been attached with the party cadre and was appreciated by the senior leaders in the party for his efforts and thoughts.

In 2009, in alliance the TDP party took a decision to contest the elections along with the TRS party. The B-form was given to him and filed nomination form TDP party. At the same time the B-Form given to TRS candidate. At the time of elections TDP party requested him to return the B-Form and not to contest in the elections. But he has a good reputation in the public of constituency with that support he contested as a rebel candidate in Peddapally constituency and won the elections as an MLA in 2009.

As MLA of Peddapally during his entire tenure Vijaya Ramana Rao was against and far away from the corruption. In the year 2014, the Telangana agitation in a peak stage the elections were conducted, in the elections he contested and lost. But he obeyed the decision of the public and never left the constituency and remained continuously in touch with the public and members of the party.

Vijaya Ramana Rao has conducted many agitations in his constituency against the TRS government for the acts against the public in the State. In that struggle, he has been arrested and many cases were filed against him and also have been sent to prison. He worked along with farmers in the agitation for getting water for the cultivation. At the time of excess and less rainfall (Neelam and Phylan Cyclone), he succeeded in getting compensation from the government to farmers. He has been spending more time with the public in the constituency and also available to the public.