Know Your MLA: Dedicated to public welfare
Nizamabad: In the assembly elections held in 2023, 60-year-old Rekulapally Bhoopathi Reddy has won from the Nizamabad Rural Assembly segment as the Congress candidate.
An MSc degree holder in Orthopaedics from Osmania Medical College, he contested the Assembly elections in 2018 unsuccessfully. However, he succeeded in the second attempt, defeating the sitting MLA from BRS, Bajireddy Goverdhan.
After creation of Telangana, the earlier Dichpalli Assembly segment was renamed after delimitation as Nizambad Rural and remained a BRS bastion since 2014. Bhoopathi Reddy's significant achievement was that he had defeated the BRS candidate seeking election for the fifth time. Bhoopathi Reddy asserts that he aims for the development of Nizambad Rural Assembly segment in terms of infrastructure and basic amenities and bring it on par with the metropolitan cities of the country.