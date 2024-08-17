Know Your MLA: With a rebellious streak

Warangal: Although he never revealed what was in his mind, MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy who represents the Narsampet constituency is regarded as a dissident leader in the Congress. An individual to the core, Madhava Reddy is averse to meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Even though he was just a stone’s throw away from the CM’s meeting in Hanumakonda Collectorate, Madhava Reddy didn’t bother to meet him. Even before the elections to the Assembly, he didn’t show any interest to organise Revanth’s padayatra in Narsampet constituency. As a result, Revanth had to skip Narsampet enroute to Mahabubabad. The 63-year-old MLA who strongly believes that he is a real Congressman is livid with Revanth for not inducting him in the State Cabinet, sources in the party say.

Donthi who made his political entry as the sarpanch of Ameenabad under Chennaraopet mandal in 1981 worked as the DCCB chairman between 1995 and 2000. He lost two elections to Revuri Prakash Reddy of Telugu Desam from Narsampet constituency in 1999 and 2009 before winning the seat the first time in 2014. He won as an independent candidate after Congress refused to give him the ticket. However, he became an associate member of the party. Madhava Reddy lost the next election in 2018 to TRS’ Peddi Sudarshan Reddy; however, he bounced back to win in 2023.