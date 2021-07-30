Komatireddy brothers flayed for 'cheap tricks' says Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has mocked Komatireddy brothers and took a dig that they play cheap tricks whenever their political career is in trouble and always try to garner media attention, rather than engage in the service of people who elected them with high hopes.

The Minister said the Komati siblings often dare seniors on party platforms, if the latter do not accept their proposals. Cautioning against such attitude, he said the government would not tolerate if they tried to obstruct welfare programmes. He said the public was watching their actions.

Jagadish Reddy asked Rajagopal Reddy if he had ever toured Munugodu constituency when he was the MP of Bhongir.

He said the TRS government was paying attention to development of all parts of the state and pointed out that CM KCR held as many as 26 review meetings on the development of the district so far.

He observed that the Komatireddy brothers were lowering their image among the people with their double standards.