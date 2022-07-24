Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has no time to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi cheques: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Munugod MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was expert in speaking lies, the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress leader had no time to even distribute Kalyanalakshmi cheques in his own constituency.

The Minister while speaking to the Congress, who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party leader on various issues. He said that Komatireddy was interested only in businesses and contracts hence he was unable to come to his own constituency to even distribute cheques to the beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes and hence he had to distribute these cheques.

Jagadish said that people have identified Congress as the cheating party hence the cadre was lining up to join TRS. He alleged that the Munugod constituency, which is near the state capital, was affected with fluorosis. The problem was more during the Congress regime and this was raised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on several occasions during the Telangana agitation. He alleged that Komatireddy had no stability when it comes to mentality.

The TRS leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST. He alleged that Narendra Modi was the prime minister of taxes. Except for the mother's milk, Modi has imposed tax on every commodity.