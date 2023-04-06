Komatireddy Venkat Reddy denies speculations on party switching, says he is congressman

The senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy enraged over the the news that he is changing the party and denied the speculations. Speaking to media on Thursday, Komatireddy Venkatareddy told the media that the news over shifting of the party not true.



He expressed anger that some people are trying to damage his reputation out.of western interests. He made interesting comments saying that he is a staunch Congressman and have no options before me. He also denied the news that he was away from party activities.



The Bhuvanagiri MP clarified that he had not resigned from the Congress and said that he was with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. He revealed that he is participating in many programs in Bhuvanagiri constituency.

