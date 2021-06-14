Konda Vishweswar Reddy urges teachers to corner government on problems

Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy on Sunday called upon private teachers and lecturers in the State to become 'the voice of the voiceless' and corner the State government on their problems.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of private teachers and lecturers at a function in Tandur. He distributed essential commodities to teachers and lecturers on behalf of the Youth Feed India Foundation and Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Foundation.

Reddy alleged that financial condition of private and teachers had worsened due to the government ignoring the education and health sectors. He said the teachers would meet the Governor and urge her to solve their problems.

The former MP accused the government of ignoring several pleas for a government medical college in Tandur.

Lecturers' Forum president Paryada Ramakrishna and Tandur municipal councillors Prabhakar Goud and Srinivas Reddy were present.