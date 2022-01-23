Kondas warn Parkal MLA

Warangal: In an incident that could potentially flare up severe political ramifications, the TRS workers vandalised the memorial of the parents of former MLC Konda Murali at Agram Pahad under Atmakur mandal in Hanumakonda district on Saturday.

It's learnt that Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy allegedly told his cadres to dismantle the memorial, citing that it was an obstacle to the devotees who visit Agram Pahad jatara. It may be recalled here that the memorial stupa of Konda Chennamma and Komuraiah was built by Konda Surekha when she was the MLA of Parkal in 2010. Her daughter Susmitha donated land for the memorial.

Got wind of the information, Konda Surekha and Susmitha visited Agram Pahad. Speaking to media persons, she warned Challa Dharma Reddy of dire consequences. "What right Dharma Reddy has got,"

Surekha said, stating that the memorial was built in their own land. She alleged that Dharma Reddy had tried to dismantle it in the past, but the then Collector Vakati Karuna warned him not to do so. Sushmitha demanded Dharma Reddy to restore the memorial, besides tendering his apologies. A large number of Konda followers raised slogans against Dharma Reddy and TRS.