Kothagudem: Government school teacher gets Covid Warrior award

Union Minister Kishan Reddy presenting the award to T Mohan Babu, a government school teacher at a programme in Hyderabad on Sunday
Union Minister Kishan Reddy presenting the award to T Mohan Babu, a government school teacher at a programme in Hyderabad on Sunday  

A government school teacher, Tejavath Mohan Babu, who turned Good Samaritan, has received the corona warrior award from Philanthropic Society of India organisation, Hyderabad

Kothagudem: A government school teacher, Tejavath Mohan Babu, who turned Good Samaritan, has received the corona warrior award from Philanthropic Society of India organisation, Hyderabad. Union Minister Kishan Reddy presented the award to Mohan Babu at a programme in Hyderabad.

Mohan Babu is a teacher at ZPSS Morampalli Banjara. He conducted various programmes during lockdown in the district, helped migrant labourers, who were working at Sita Rama Lift Irrigation project by providing food and shelters, groceries and masks to them.

He also conducted several programmes in the district for the tribal people. The Philanthropic Society of India organisation recognised his services and selected him for the award, Mohan Babu informed.

He was happy for giving him the award and said that his responsibility has increased further.

