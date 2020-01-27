Kothagudem: Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu calls for the speedy redressal of grievances

Kothagudem: Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu directed the officials concerned to clear all pending pleas received during the Grievance Day programme.

On Monday, he attended the Grievance Day programme along with district officials and reviewed the pending pleas.

Speaking during the programme, he informed that a large number of pleas were received with regard to the allotment of double bedroom houses, land issues and others.

He directed the Revenue officials to conduct field visits and clear the issues. During the programme, he interacted with the petitioners and enquired about their issues.

